DOLGELLAU Athletic are looking ahead to their biggest game in history as they host JD Cymru South side Caerau Ely in the third round of the Welsh Cup on Saturday.
Dolgellau’s cup campaign kicked off with a 3-1 win against Llanfairfechan Town in the first qualifying round back in July.
They saw off Llanidloes Town 6-0 in the second qualifier and were amongst the goals again when they beat visitors Queens Park 8-3 in the first round proper in September.
Talented teenager Osian Morris scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time at Caersws in October to set up their historic tie at the Marian on Saturday with a 2pm kick-off.
The club is hoping for a bumper crowd to cheer them on as they seek a place int he last 16.
Welsh Cup round 3 fixtures:
Friday, 21 November (7.45pm) - Cambrian United v Penybont; Cardiff Met University v The New Saints; Llandudno v Connahs Quay Nomads; Llanelli Town v Barry Town United.
Saturday, 22 November (2pm) - Bangor 1876 v Holywell Town; Caernarfon Town v Penrhyncoch; Cardiff Draconians v Trefelin; Dolgellau v Caerau Ely; Flint Town United v Airbus UK; Glynneath Town v Trearddur Bay; Newport City v Blaenavon Blues; Penrhiwceiber Rangers v Gresford Athletic; Porthmadog v Port Talbot Town; Treowen Stars v Pontypridd United; Y Rhyl 1879 v Cwmbran Town; (6.15pm) Carmarthen Town v Colwyn Bay
Sunday, 23 November (2pm) - Newport City v Blaenavon Blues
