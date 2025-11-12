LEAGUE leaders Llanuwchllyn endured a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 1–1 draw by Llandrindod in an absorbing Ardal League North East clash on Saturday.
A stop-start first half, littered with free kicks and interruptions, disrupted their rhythm and the visitors took advantage to take the lead on 25 minutes when Jack Evans converted a well-struck penalty.
Llan grew into the game and carved out several chances before the break, the best falling to Meilir Williams, whose effort was superbly saved by James Barker.
Sion Tudor’s side came out firing in the second half and dominated proceedings. Their pressure paid off just before the hour mark when Dale Davie rose to meet Ilan Hughes’ cross and powered a header past Barker.
Despite relentless attacking, Llan couldn’t find a winner. Barker remained unbeatable, and a well-organised Llandrindod defence held firm. Davies went agonisingly close with a header, and Gwydion Roberts saw a free kick flash just wide, but the unbeaten hosts had to settle for a point.
They will look to get back to wining ways when they host Llanfair in the league cup this Saturday.
Meanwhile, Dolgellau were involved in a pulsating 4–4 draw at Penycae. Guto Pugh opened his account with a stunning solo goal, surging from halfway, exchanging passes with Gerwyn Williams, and rifling into the top corner. Penycae hit back immediately through a deflected Ben Buley strike which gave keeper Darren Andrews no chance.
Williams then bagged a brace to put Dolgellau in control, but Thomas Edwards’ penalty in first-half stoppage time narrowed the gap. Despite playing uphill, Dolgellau created chances to extend their lead, but Penycae’s persistence paid off when Toby Nash equalised on 82 minutes.
Williams thought he’d won it with his hat-trick goal three minutes later, only for Benjamin Williams to snatch a dramatic late equaliser and ensure the spoils were shared.
Bow Street are making steady progress up the table after they comfortably beat Llanfair United 4-1 on Saturday.
The Magpies are now up to fifth in the table with games in hand and can now look forward to a league cup game at Corwen this Saturday with back-to-back wins in the league in the bag.
Taylor Watts and Rhys Hughes set them on their way but the hosts hit back through Tomos Jones in first half added on time.
Steff Davies restored Street’s two-goal buffer on the hour and it was game over when Jack Jones was unfortunate to score an own goal 10 minutes later.
Other results: Builth Wells 3 Lex XI 0; Cefn Albion 1 Knighton Town 3; Kerry 3 Corwen 2; Llangollen Town 0 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 3; Rhos Aelwyd 1 Radnor Valley 1.
