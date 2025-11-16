DOLGELLAU picked up a big three points on the road after a hard-fought Ardal North East clash at Builth Wells on a sticky Lant Fields pitch on Saturday.
As a consequence of winning the only scheduled league clash over the weekend, Dol moved up to eighth in the table and were given a confidence boost ahead of this Saturday’s JD Welsh Cup tie against Caerau Ely at the Marian with a last-16 place on offer.
After Gerwyn Williams and Wil Gruffydd undertook late fitness tests, manager Rob Evans decided that they were not to be risked and they started on the bench.
That gave Aaron Young a first start away from home and Rob John made his first league start after recovering from his serious knee injury.
The visitors made a bright start and created several openings with Young and Osian Morris looking dangerous.
Young gave the visitors a deserved lead on the quarter hour mark.
Rob Evans' quick free kick dropped into Joey Thomas' path who powered down the flank and crossed into the box.
The ball was dummied by Morris into Gethin Evans who calmly set Young into a one-on-one, the 20-year-old finishing the move off in style.
The Bulls capitalised on a loose ball in the box midway through the half and returned a cross into the back post.
Lee James’ header was blocked on the line by Jake Jones and caught by keeper Darren Edwards but the linesman deemed the ball had crossed the line for the equaliser to Dolgellau’s annoyance.
That gave the hosts some momentum and they finished the half strongly and continued to control the rest of the encounter.
But credit to Dol's back five as they dealt with all the crosses and limited Builth’s clear-cut openings.
The visitors had the better chances with some shots and crosses threatening the opposition goal, Morris just off target with an effort after bursting through on goal.
The talented teenager was always a threat as his work rate did not let up, chasing another ball down the right, eventually leading to his match-winner.
His cross from deep evaded everyone, the ball kept alive by Young to deliver an inviting delivery to Jones.
He headed back across the face of goal to Morris, who had continued his run, to nod the ball in from close range.
With plenty of time for the hosts to get back into it, there was still a lot of work to do and after suffering a couple of injuries, Harri Davies had to come after two months out due to injury and 17-year-old Iolo Meirion was given his first team debut.
Both helped the team to battle it out to hold on to the victory.
Bow Street and Llanwuchllyn’s scheduled league cup fixtures against Corwen and Llanfair United respectively fell foul to the weather.
The Magpies will return to Ardal North East league action on Saturday when they entertain Llangollen Town whilst leaders Llanuwchllyn head to Corwen looking to protect their six-point lead at the top after being held to a 1-1 draw against Llandrindod Wells last time out.
Saturday’s fixtures: Bow Street v Llangollen; Corwen v Llanuwchllyn; Knighton Town v Rhos Aelwyd; Lex XI v Kerry; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Llanfair United; Penycae v Builth Wells; Radnor Valley v Cefn Albion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.