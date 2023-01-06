DOLGELLAU have announced three new signings, all attacking players who will be a great asset to the team.
Wiliam ap Gruffydd, 18 from Trawsfynydd, is a very talented and exciting young player. His dribbling skills are very impressive and he has blistering pace.
He can be a handful for defenders and has an eye for goal. He joins from Caernarfon Town.
Local lad Daniel Thomas, 21, is no stranger to the club having played a handful of games at the start of the season, before switching to rugby for a while. Dan is back committed to football and he is another talented player who is powerful, skilful and can score goals.
Callum Page, 28 from Machynlleth, is an experienced player and can play anywhere along the front three. He is agile, quick and offers some aerial and physical presence. Callum proved last season that he can score goals, as he registered 16 goals at tier three level for Mach