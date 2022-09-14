Dolgellau FC juniors enjoy fun games at presentation evening
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Thursday 15th September 2022 8:00 am
Under 11s manager’s player Arwyn Jones (Dolgellau FC )
Dolgellau FC’s junior section recently held their presentation evening where the children enjoyed playing fun games against the parents.
The children enjoyed hot food afterwards which was kindly donated by Gareth Jones of the Popty’r Dref Dolgellau.
The club would like to thank all the players, coaches, volunteers and parents for all their commitment throughout the year.
Under 9s players’ player Osian Williams (Dolgellau FC )
Under 9s manager’s player Garin Collin (Dolgellau FC )
Under 7s manager’s player Dafi Smithies (Dolgellau FC )
Under 7s players’ player Tomos Jones (Dolgellau FC )
Under 11s players’ player Guto Williams (Dolgellau FC )
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
