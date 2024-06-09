DOLGELLAU Athletic have arranged five pre-season friendlies as they gear up another season in the Ardal North East.
The Wasps enjoyed a solid campaign last time out with a fifth place finish and will look to build on that for the forthcoming season.
All five matches will be played away from home due to the Marian pitch getting some much needed TLC.
They start with a trip to Ardal North West outfit Pwllheli Town at the Rec on Saturday, 29 June.
Next up is a visit to Carno on Tuesday, 2 July before heading to Guilsfield on Friday, 5 July.
They take on Rhyl at the Belle Vue a week later on 12 July before a much shorter trip to Penrhyndeudraeth on Wednesday, 17 July.
Lewis Burgess was named as Dolgellau Reserves’ player of the month for May.
Reserves manager Dai Roberts said : "Our season finished a bit later, which meant that we were able to select one final player of the month, and there was only one choice.
“Lewis has been phenomenal over the last month, ripping teams to shreds and contributing goals and assists to help us to three victories in four games.