DOLGELLAU bowed out of the Ardal Northern Leagues Cup at the Quarter Final stage against a well-organised Builth Wells side in very tricky conditions at the Marian.
The visitors adapted better to the cold and heavy rain and took control of the tie with three unanswered goals by the break.
Oliver Woods put them in the driving seat with a couple of goals after six and 27 minutes with Kejan Foryszewski adding a third just after the half hour mark.
Dolgellau’s cause wasn’t helped when Dominic Thomas was red carded on 52 minutes and the result was put to bed when Tommy Rowlands added to their misery with a fourth on the hour.