DOLGELLAU have announced that David John Roberts is the new manager of their reserves side with Brian Thomas named as his assistant.
The new boss said: “I’m very excited to take on this role and am thankful to the club for the opportunity.
“I will be working tirelessly to keep developing our young players and producing players capable of breaking into the first team.”
He added: “I’m delighted to be working with Brian again and his support will be incredibly valuable over the coming season.
“We will look to continue the hard work of everyone involved with the team last season.”