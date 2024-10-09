RADNOR Valley returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Dolgellau Athletic in their Lock Stock Ardal North East clash at The Bypass courtesy of a hat-trick from Joey Price.
The Goats were looking to respond after going down 4-0 to Llanfair United in their last outing that left the Radnorshire club hovering just above the relegation zone.
However, it was the visitors who had the first opportunity in the second minute when the experienced Paul Lewis saw his 25 yard drive blocked as the two teams looked to find their feet.
The New Radnor men responded eight minutes later when Rees Morris' low 20 yard drive was gathered by Dolgellau Athletic custodian Tyler Andrews at the second attempt.
It was Radnor Valley who broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Joey Price cut in from the left flank and drilled a low shot into the far corner of Andrews' net.
Dol looked to respond three minutes later when David Edwards fired an 25 yard effort wide of Otto Jones' near post from out on the right flank.
There was a lull in the proceedings as both teams struggled to get the ball down and put together a sequence of passes that would lead to any significant goal scoring opportunities.
The Wasps should have equalised when Jones' punch from a 35th minute dropped to Gareth Hughes but he was unable to keep his close-range effort under the crossbar.
The Goats responded within a minute when defender Matt Croose headed wide of the near post from a corner at the opposite end of the pitch.
Rees Morris' 41st minute effort from the edge of the penalty area was blocked before the same player fired over from the edge of the penalty area less than 60 seconds later after a corner for the hosts was only partially cleared by the Dolgellau Athletic defence.
Joey Price was unable to keep his 45th minute half-volley from the edge of the penalty area under the crossbar before the visitors had a great opportunity to equalise in stoppage time.
Lewis headed a cross from out on the right flank back across goal but Ioan Roberts placed his effort wide of goal from only a few yards out.
The Goats management team would have been pleased by the way their charges responded to their previous result but were well aware that they needed to score a second goal due to the quality of the visiting Wasps who could sting them going forward at any opportunity.
The visitors commenced the second-half on the front as Will Gruffydd delivered a teasing low cross from out on the left wing in the 47th minute but none of his team mates could apply the vital touch in front of goal.
Radnor Valley skipper Lewis Morris sliced a half volley wide of the target two minutes later from the edge of the penalty area before Ieuan Price headed wide of goal from a 52nd minute corner.
Roberts his close -range effort deflected behind for a corner for the Wasps less than 60 seconds later after the ball was pulled back into his path from the byline.
Charlie Beaumont fired over from the edge of the penalty area in the 54th minute after a cross from out on the right was only partially cleared by the Dolgellau Athletic defence.
The experienced Lewis headed wide of the target two minutes later following a free-kick played into the Goats' penalty area.
It was then the turn of Joey Price to latch on to a long ball played forward in the 58th minute but his attempted lob over Andrews drifted wide of the wrong side of the upright.
The Wasps responded three minutes later when Lewis' shot was parried by Jones and Elliot Williams was on hand to head the ball off the line in the ensuing melee
Lewis Morris surged into the opposition penalty area in the 74th minute but was denied by Andrews before Joey Price drove down the inside left channel just a minute later but his ensuing effort was deflected into the side netting for a corner
The New Radnor club had to wait until the 79th minute to double their lead when referee Nigel Mathias awarded a penalty for a foul on Matthews and Price duly converted the spot-kick.
Radnor Valley substitute Daniel Powell struck his half-volley wide from the edge of the penalty area five minutes later after a free-kick was only partially cleared by the Dolgellau Athletic defence.
Dol had an opportunity to halve the deficit in the 88th minute but Osian Morris' close-range effort was turned behind by Jones for a corner.
The Goats talisman completed his personal treble in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Joey Price was picked out in space on the left before driving towards goal and beating Andrews at his near post to conclude a successful afternoon for the home team.