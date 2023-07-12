Dolgellau reserves have benefited from the club’s youth setup with three players stepping up.
Reserve team manager David Roberts said: “Lewis Burgess is a skillful and exciting young winger who we’re looking forward to easing into the team off the back of a serious knee injury last season.
“CJ Tyrrell is a combative central midfielder with an eye for a pass and good leadership qualities while Kayden Roberts is an enthusiastic and dedicated young goalkeeper who will come in and compete with our other goalkeepers.
“I coached all three lads last season and know their potential, so I’m looking forward to seeing them work hard and kick on over the course of the season."