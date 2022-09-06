Dominant Aberystwyth begin campaign with victory on the road
Abergavenny Women 1 Aberystwyth Women 2
Genero Adran Premier League
Aberystwyth Town Women got their Adran Premier season started in the best possible way with a 2-1 victory.
A first-half strike from Libby Isaac and one in the second from Rebecca Mathias gave the Seasiders a crucial three points to get their campaign under way.
With rowdy travelling support from the Aberystwyth Sole Crew, Gavin Allen’s side held on for the win – despite conceding almost immediately after Mathias’s goal.
“I think our heart rates and blood pressures hit max after that goal - straight from kick-off after our goal,” admitted captain Kelly Thomas. “But the girls put their bodies on the line and got the win.”
Manager Allen described it as “a fantastic start”, paying particular tribute to Elin Jones and goalkeeper Elen Valentine making her debut for the club, and adding: “We were expecting it to be a very tough fixture, but my only disappointment is that we haven’t won by a larger margin. We were dominant and created several fantastic chances.”
“I’m absolutely over the moon,” agreed Thomas. “It makes it sweeter to come away from home and get the win. I’m sure loads of eyes were on us today so it’s brilliant to be going back to Aberystwyth with the three points.
“Everyone put a shift in this afternoon. We could have come in at half-time three or four up, but we got there in the end. Abergavenny are a decent side and we wish them luck in their return to the Adran Premier.”
Report: Carrie Dunn
