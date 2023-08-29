Midfielder Niamh Duggan is back at Aberystwyth Town Women for the 2023/24 season.
The 18-year-old returns to Park Avenue following a spell with Reading FC's academy in the Women's Super League.
She has been given the shirt number 7 for the upcoming campaign.
"I'm really happy to be back, and can't wait to get started," said Duggan.
"It’ll be great to have another homegrown talented player on the pitch for us," added manager Gavin Allen. "She’ll strengthen the squad significantly, and I look forward to seeing the impact she makes on the Genero Adran Premier this season."