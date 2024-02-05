PENPARCAU top the table in the E R Jenkins League, Group A, after they picked up a point following an entertaining encounter at Llanilar.
The hosts took an early lead through Ioan Jones but Arky bounced back with goals by Aaron Davies-Thomas and Ciaran Evans.
Davies-Thomas bagged his brace with 15 minutes to go and the points were seemingly in the bag but Llan finished strongly with goals by Harvey Matthews and Ryan Hopkins from the spot.
Teenager Zac Kent, 16, as a late substitute, made his debut for Penparcau’s seniors.
Liam Jones, Ryan Davies, and Joshua Taylor (2) were on the scoresheet as Tregaron Turfs made it two wins in two outings by beating Aberystwyth University 4-2, Williams Ludlow and Jonny Mead replying for the students.