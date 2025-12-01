Bournemouth University 2 Aberystwyth University 3
(25:16) (28:30) (25:19) (12:25) (07:15)
THE Aberystwyth University Men’s Volleyball Team celebrated a landmark win this week after triumphing in their first cup game of the season, writes Iker Irigoyen Benavides.
Despite facing many disadvantages —an exhausting trip all the way to Bournemouth, a short bench of just eight players, and entering the match as a newly formed squad currently sitting at the bottom of the BUCS western 2B league—the team delivered a performance full of determination and heart.
Their opponents proved tough and resilient, but Aberystwyth rose to the challenge.
Through teamwork and relentless energy, the boys fought point for point and ultimately came out on top.
This victory marks more than just progression in the cup, it is proof that they can win and continue to show how strong they are.
