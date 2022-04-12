E R Jenkins League Cup: Tywyn fire 18 goals past Newcastle Emlyn

Mark Edmondson scored five goals for Tywyn against Newcastle Emlyn who battled until the end despite having only eight players ( Doris O’Keefe )

Tywyn Bryncrug 18 Newcastle Emlyn 0

A remarkable result was posted at Tywyn as the hosts ran out 18-0 winners in the E R Jenkins League Cup.

The fact that the visitors were only able to field eight players obviously played a huge part on the final scoreline but Tywyn were clinical.

Laurence Chesworth set the ball rolling in the first minute and it was 10-0 by the interval with goals by Mark Edmondson (3), Aled Jones, Aston Heath, David Jenkins (2), Nathan Morris, and Iwan Richards.

The goals continued to flow after the turnaround courtesy of Edmondson (2), Jenkins (2), Cullen Rodgers, (2), Richards, and Aaron Rodgers.

Dyffryn Banw 0 Tregaron Turfs 2

A TALE of two penalties played out at Dyffryn Banw with Daniel Owen putting the visitors ahead from the spot on 12 minutes while, barely four minutes later, Joe Evans missed a spot kick and the chance to draw level.