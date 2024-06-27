Rhayader Town have appointed goalkeeper, Eifion Price as their new manager for the 2024-25 season in the MMP Central Wales League (South).
Price is well thought off on The Weirglodd having played for The Red Kites in Tier Three and the old Cymru Alliance at Tier Two.
He is a former Shrewsbury Town trialist where he trained alongside former England International keeper, Joe Hart.
Price will be assisted by former manager, Liam Addison.
Martin Jones has been appointed to assist Jack Reeve running The Reserve team which will hopefully play in the Mid Wales League (South) which could be back up and running next season.
Meanwhile, Price was named both Players’ Player of the Year and Manager’s Player of The Year when Rhayader recently held their end of season presentation awards with Bradley Goodwin top goalscorer.
In The Reserves, Jack Pugh was Player’s Player, Stephen Sarpong Manager’s Player while Liam Addison was the top goalscorer. The Gareth Earp Memorial Award for Club Person of The Year deservedly went to Sam Rees.