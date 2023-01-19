IT was an emotional night at Cae Baker as Penrhyncoch returned to action following the death of club chairman Kev Bone Jenkins.
The match against Guilsfield on Wednesday evening was dedicated to the memory of Bones, who was a popular and well respected member of the football community in Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole. He passed away on Saturday.
Ahead of the match club president Mel Evans made a speech and junior team players were invited to attend the match in Penrhyn colours in tribute to Bones.
A minute’s silence was held before kick-off and there were bucket collections in the ground, with all proceeds going to the Hywel Dda Health Board and selected charities who supported Bones during his treatment.
A Penrhyncoch FC statement said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the conditions and came out to support the boys and show their support in memory of our late ‘Mr Penrhyn’ himself, Bones.
“It’s greatly appreciated, he was with us tonight in spirit challenging every decision!”
It went on: “Thank you to Thank you to Guilsfield for their big donation to our bucket collection tonight towards charities who cared for our Bones. Lovely touch, greatly appreciated!”
Bones’ son, Aberystwyth Town keeper Leigh Jenkins, posted after the game: “Boys were superb! He would have been so proud of you all, fought for everything! Thank you everyone who came for dad.”
To donate click here and note that you would like your donation to be used to support the district nurses and Ystwyth Surgery equipment fund.