PENPARCAU eased into the next round of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup with a comfortable 5-1 win against Borth United.
Lee Morgan and Nathan Pemberthy both bagged braces for Arky with Eddie Grantham also on the scoresheet with his first goal for the club.
Callum Lewis replied for the visitors who finished with 10 men after Sam Davies picked up a late second caution.
Penrhyncoch Reserves matched that scoreline with a straightforward 5-1 win at Trefonen, Harley Lawton (2), Ciaran Evans, Emyr Jones, and Eddie Rhodes with the goals for the talented young Roosters, Joe Davies with the sole reply for the border village club.
Goals by Guto Roberts and Osian Williams sealed Llanilar’s 2-1 against Llechryd who hit back through Joshua Grota whilst Ffostrasol were also narrow 1-0 winners against Dewi Stars, Bleddyn Jones with the crucial goal for the hosts.
It was a frustrating loss for the Stars as they failed to score for the first time in nine months. Chances from Steffan Owens and Rhys Davies were cleared off the line and a brilliant effort from Rhodri Morgan hit the inside of the post and steered clear of goal.
Tywyn Bryncrug suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against visitors Four Crosses, Jordan Dean with a second half hat-trick and an own goal by Aaron Rodgers.
Barmouth and Dyffryn had a better time of it as they ran out 6-2 winners at Dyffryn Banw.
The Magpies led 3-1 at the break thanks to Sion Williams, Osian Ephraim, Laurence Chestworth and Ossian Owen, Owain Jones with the reply for the hosts.
17-year-old substitute Leo Green made an impact from the bench with a couple of goals after the break for the visitors with Joe Evans netting for Dyffryn.
Machynlleth had a bad day at the office as they fell to a 7-0 defeat at Forden United, their cause not helped by Timoth’s Thomas sending off on the stroke of half time.
The hosts were leading 1-0 at that point through James Clewlow with went on to bag his brace after the turnaround as did Joshua Lenc and Jake O’Donnell with Alistair Williams also finding the back of the net.
Goals by Dion Kohler (2) and Aaron Jones secured Corris United’s 3-1 success at Llanfair United Reserves who were always in the game thanks to Sean Roberts’ equaliser on 50 minutes.
Waterloo Rovers sailed into the next round with four late goals by Adam Gough, Owain Richards, Luke Evans and substitute Nick Roberts at Talybont whilst Trewern United also scored four against Kerry Reserves as did Lampeter Town at Bont.
Harri Rivers, Llyr Jones (2) and Hugo Alberski-Douglas all netted for the visitors who finished the game with 10 men after Daniel Evans received an early red card. Gethin Williams-Evans replied for Bont.
Knighton Town hit double figures at Penybont United, Williams Shaw and Callum Stead leading the way with a hat-trick apiece, Taylor Wozencraft with two goals and singles by Wayne Davies, Declan Beddoes and Luke Boundford.
Sion Vaughan, Danny Williams and Iestyn Davies gave Crymych a 3-1 against Llanon after the visitors had taken an early lead through Tegid Owen.
Liam Doherty fired in a hat-trick as Cardigan saw off Maesglas 6-1 with Llion Williams (2) and Daniel Williams joining him on the scoresheet, Louis Harding with the visitors’ consolation goal.
Talgarth Town were also 6-1 winners, substitute Kyle O’Shea leading the way with a second half hat-trick after Tom Sharman Jones, Grzes Chodnicki and Guy Williams had given them a 3-1 lead at the break against visitors Newcastle whose only goal was scored by Morgan Oakley,
Bargod Rangers won by the odd goal in five against visitors Llandrindod Wells Reserves thanks to Ethan Furness (2) and Rhydian Davies.