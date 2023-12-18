Dewi Stars’ excellent recent winning run came to an abrupt halt as Welshpool-based Waterloo Rovers had just too much experience for the young squad on the day to deservedly progress into the last eight, writes John Jones.
The Stars could just not repeat their outstanding display against Llechryd in the previous round as they huffed and puffed for most of the 90 minutes.
Waterloo made their early pressure pay as they took a 13th minute lead. Good approach work by the pacy Matthew Brasenell down the left found Owain Richards in space inside the box and he made no mistake giving home custodian Ifan Morgan no chance.
The score remained 0-1 at half time, despite the Stars creating a couple of chances via Rhodri Morgan, but his finishing boots were missing on the day despite some first class approach play.
The Stars had a lifeline at the start of the second half when the hard working Ryan Busby won a penalty when visiting custodian Jack Williams was adjudged to have pulled him back as they both fought for a loose ball, and Steffan Owens stepped up to convert with confidence to level matters.
But instead of building on this equaliser, the Stars went into their shell and it was Waterloo who upped their game to control the rest of the match.
It was no surprise when they regained the lead just after the hour when Thomas Ellis headed home unmarked from Steve Jones’ corner, and it was skipper Jones who got the vital third and decisive goal with 20 minutes left, when he pounced on a loose ball in the Stars box after good play from Richards.
From then on there was only going to be one winner as the visitors deservedly booked their place in the last eight.
• In the other tie played on Saturday, Bargod Rangers beat visitors Newcastle Emlyn 3-0 with goals by James Brown, Lucian Evans and Rhydian Davies