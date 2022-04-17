Emrys Morgan Cup final defeat for Tywyn against Brecon Corries

Brecon Corries 1 Tywyn Bryncrug 0

Emrys Morgan Cup final

Brecon Corries lifted the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup for the first time in their history following a narrow 1-0 victory over MMP with Norman Lloyd Mid Wales League (West) title challengers Tywyn/Bryncrug at the Recreation Ground in Caersws on Good Friday afternoon.

The two teams could not be separated following a tense and competitive 90 minutes and the only goal of the match arrived three minutes into the opening period of extra-time.

Austin Mellor was found in space at the far post to finish a cross delivered from the left side of the penalty area.

The Cormorants attempted to find a way back into the match but were unable to find a way past a well-organised Corries rearguard.

Returning Brecon Corries custodian Declan Gaydon had to rush off his line in the 10th minute to deny Luke Chesworth as he drove into the penalty area before Tom Allen was unable to keep his shot down three minutes later after the Corries defence had trouble clearing a long throw into their penalty area.

The Rich Field men were taking their time to settle down and Rhys Thomas’ 25 yard effort dragged wide of the target summed-up his team’s opening 45 minutes as they failed to trouble Janis Lauskinieks in the Tywyn/Bryncrug goal.

Mark Edmondson was unable to keep his effort down from Allen’s 32nd minute cross from the right.

Cullen Rodgers had a great opportunity to put the Cormorants ahead on the stroke of the interval but he directed a cross from out on the right flank wide of the far post.

Dale Evans collects the trophy from Central Wales FA secretary David Hinton-Jones ( Stuart Townsend )

Corries striker Joel Evans, returning to the attack after playing in goal against Hay St Mary’s, saw his header saved from Rhys Thomas’ 50th minute corner before Gaydon managed to avoid bringing down Edmonson in the opposite penalty area nine minutes later.

Craig Evans had a couple of efforts on goal around the hour mark, in quick succession, but was unable to find a way past Lauskinieks.

Gaydon was forced to turn substitute Iwan Richards’ 70th minute shot over the crossbar following a cross from the left before Joel Evans saw his header from a corner clip the top of the crossbar three minutes later.

Substitute Aled Jones headed straight at Gaydon from a 78th minute cross on the right before Corries leading scorer Jowl Evans drove towards the penalty area in his team’s next attack but dragged his shot wide.

Aled Jones had a header fly wide of the target from an 82nd minute cross and Gareth Aplin saw his half-volley pushed wide of goal by Lauskinieks in stoppage time.

The Rich Field club looked like a much-improved team during the second-half, especially after former Caersws favourite Luke Roughley came on as a substitute, and they took that form into extra-time by breaking the deadlock in the 93rd minute.

Austin Mellor was picked out at the far post from Craig Evans’ cross on the left and kept his composure to fire past Lauskinieks for his second goal within the space of five days.

Joel Evans headed over five minutes from a corner before veteran forward Paul Keddle cut in from the right flank but saw was unable to keep his ensuing shot under the crossbar.

The Meirionnydd outfit looked less threatening during extra-time, although substitute David Jenkins fired a shot on the turn at Gaydon in the 102nd minute before Corries skipper Dale Evans had to be alert to head the ball off the line six minutes later, as the Cormorants pushed for an equaliser, and Allen fired a shot over the crossbar seconds later.