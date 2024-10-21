LLANILAR are through to the fourth round of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup with a magnificent display to beat Pencader 7-1, Ryan Edwards and Guto Roberts with a brace apiece with Shaun Wyn Jones, Harvey Matthews and Iwan Simpson-Jones also scoring.
Ffostrasol booked passage after hard-fought tie against Tregaron Turfs was decided by a penalty shoot-out.
The team’s couldn’t be separated in the 90 minutes with Jac Hockenull twice giving Turfs the lead only to be pegged back by Cian Edwardsand Lewis Jones.
Barmouth & Dyffryn also made it through on penalties after their match at Llanfyllin Town ended 3-3.
It shouldn’t have reached that conclusion though as they led 3-0 inside half an hour through 16-year-old Scott Moncrief and Osian Ephraim (2) only for Ronnie Lee, Liam Pickstock and Liam Jones to hit back.
Penparcau bowed out, beaten 5-1 by Waterloo, Rovers Matthew Brasnell (2), Ian Macleod, Owain Richards and Thomas Ellis the scorers for the visitors and Lee Morgan netting Arky’s consolation.
Declan Beddoes’ first half penalty was enough to see Knighton through against visitors New Quay.
Goals by Harri Rivers (2), Scott Davies, Hugo Alberski-Douglas, Daniel Evans and a Tomos James own goal saw Lampeter Town to a 6-1 win at Bargod Rangers whilst St Dogmaels beat hosts Crymych 4-2.
They led 3-1 at the break thanks to Jason Williams, Adam Williams and Jaxx Griffiths whilst Sion Dafydd kept Crymych in the game.
Owen Jenner reduced the arrears further on the hour but Leon James 80th minute strike put the result beyond doubt.
Padarn United were beaten 6-1 by a strong Trewern United outfit with Andrew Gwilt leading the wat with a hat-trick. Steven Welsby netted for the hosts.