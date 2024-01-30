BOW Street Reserves produced a defensive masterclass and a fair amount of attacking flair to proceed to the semi finals of the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup with a penalty shoot-out win against Central Wales North leaders Kerry.
The Magpies gave everything and with the help of a bit of luck and a heroic backs-to-the-wall defensive effort, they came out victorious.
Manager Huw Bates said after the game: “Kerry’s results and personnel speak for themselves, but when you have 100% commitment and team spirit you always have a chance. To a man, the boys were outstanding, and we now very much look forward to the semi finals.
“Twenty years with this brilliant club and that was up there with the finest results of the lot.”
The visitors nudged ahead on 12 minutes courtesy of a Daryl McWatt own goal and doubled their tally through 19-year-old Steffan Davies with 10 minutes remaining of the 90.
Kerry, who are favourites for the Central Wales North crown, were stunned after missing a number of chances and finding it tough to break down Street’s disciplined defence but they kept going and were rewarded with late goals by Barry Bellis and Richard Davies to take it to a shoot-out.
The first six spot kicks were successful before a couple of misses added to the drama.
The following four were scored before Mark Hughes’ efforts was saved by Street keeper Rhys Joseph.
Oliver Herschel stepped up to the mark and kept his composure to notch a famous win for the Magpies.
Knighton Town saw their dreams of Emrys Morgan Cup glory came to an end when they were beaten 2-1 by Bargod Rangers at Bryn-y-Castell. The Radnor Robins had overcome MMP Central Wales League South leaders Penparcau in their previous outing but were unable to match those same heights against opponents whom had the long cross-country journey from the Teifi valley.
It was the Costcutter Ceredigion League First Division club that opened the scoring when Matthew Evans ran on to a ninth minute pass from Tomos Edwards before composing himself to lift the ball over the advancing Nicky Cadwallader in the home goal.
The Radnor Robins were back on level terms three minutes later when defender Rhys Licence forced the ball over the line at the second attempt after seeing his initial header blocked from a Dan Farmer corner.
The cup tie was in the balance during the first-half as the match swing from one end of the pitch to the other but neither team was able to add to its tally.
The visitors were now becoming the dominant force in the second-half as Dan Evans fired an effort over the target from 15 yards following Rhydian Davies’ cross from the left just 60 seconds later.
Bargod Rangers’ Matthew Evans should have regained the lead for his team in the 64th minute but poked the ball wide when only a few feet from goal after it had been lifted into the Radnor Robins’ penalty area.
The pressure on the home goal finally paid dividends two minutes later when Dan Evans drove into the penalty area and saw his curling effort come back off the crossbar but Davies was on hand to turn home the rebound from close range to put the Parc Puw outfit ahead with what turned out to be the winner.
The east Radnorshire men were unable to find a way past the well-organised opposition despite Dan Evans being shown a second yellow card in 89th minute by referee Ryan Davies. The Parc Puw club will now face either Tywyn/Bryncrug or Montgomery Town in the last-four stage of the competition following their surprise victory.
Goals by Thomas Ellis (2) and Owain Richards saw Waterloo Rovers to a 3-1 win against visitors Crannog who scored a late consolation by Rhys Davies.