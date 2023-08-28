THE newly-formed Porthmadog Reserves side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat in their first outing in the FAW Cymru Reserves North Tier 1/2 at the Traeth on Saturday.
Visiting side Llandudno Under 23s took the lead through Jacob Guy on five minutes but Port hit back moments later when Zac Pike fired past keeper Thomas Guinn after good work by fellow 17-year-old Mason Lloyd.
Stung into action, the Seasiders responded with a couple of goals midway through the half by Frank Montgomery and Iker Bas, to secure a two-goal buffer at the break.
Pike was unlucky to miss a penalty on 67 minutes but, credit to Port, they kept plugging away and set up a nervy finale for the visitors when Elis Puw made it 3-2 five minutes later.
Other results: Airbus UK Broughton 3 Holywell Town Dev 0; Connahs Quay Nomads 3 Buckley Town 1; Gresford Athletic 1 Chirk AAA 3.