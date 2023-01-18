Cymru Men’s and Women’s National Teams will receive equal pay the Football Association of Wales has announced
The new agreement covers the period up to and including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Cymru National Men’s and Women’s teams have released a joint statement in response to the announcement: “Together Stronger has been the mantra across the Cymru National Teams for us all, both on and off the pitch as we look to put Wales on the world stage.
"As part of the FAW’s strive towards equality, we are now proud to announce that together, our Men’s and Women’s teams have agreed to an equal pay structure for future international matches.
"We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh International football, which is important for society as a whole.
"With this agreement in place, we will now look ahead to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2025 qualifying campaigns, as we aim to see further success across both our senior teams in the near future.”
FAW CEO, Noel Mooney added: “The FAW is a modern, progressive movement that seeks to improve each day. This is another step towards becoming one of the world’s great sports organisations and we thank both the Men’s and Women’s squads for their brilliant co-operation in getting this agreed.”