A FORMER European Golden Boot winner has joined Aberystwyth Town's management team.
Dave Taylor, who scored 118 goals in 225 games as a Welsh Premier League striker, joins the Seasiders as assistant manager.
Wrexham-born Taylor won the prestigious trophy after scoring 43 goals in the 1993/94 League of Wales campaign.
His triumph forced the powers that be into a rethink, changing the criteria to a points-based system with goals scored in Europe’s top leagues doubled.
He has extensive experience in the game having acted as assistant manager at clubs such as Cefn Druids and Caernarfon Town and is a welcome addition to the backroom staff.
In welcoming Taylor, the club thanked Guy Handscombe for his service last season and wished him all the best for the future.