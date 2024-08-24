ABERYSTWYTH Town’s upturn in form continued with a huge win at home to Barry Town United on Friday evening, with Johnny Evans’ 33rd minute volley at the back post enough to gain all three points for the Black and Greens and to send them up to sixth in the table ahead of their Bank Holiday Monday clash at Penybont.
Niall Flint and Harry Arnison returned to the starting 11, but in truth the hosts made a shaky start, with Barry’s new signing Ieuan Owen running through and attempting to chip home - but experienced Dave Jones in Aber’s goal caught the attempt easily.
Owen then curled wide, and then the dangerous Ollie Hulbert set up Michael George who grazed the crossbar from the right side.
Aber then responded with John Owen down the left setting up Arnison, who side footed wide from a decent position.
Drew Perrett blasted over the bar for Barry from close range but then a period of pressure from the hosts earned a corner. Flint’s delivery was nodded on by Louis Bradford, and Evans was there at the back post to acrobatically volley home a trademark crucial strike for one nil.
Flint then sent an attempt inches wide from a free kick but Aber had to defend stubbornly towards the end of the half: Jones made a point-blank save to parry Hulbert’s header over the bar and Perrett curled wide, so that the Seasider were more than happy to go in a goal to the good in a tight contest.
Barry went on to dominate possession again in the second half with the hosts defending brilliantly, and threatening on the break.
Liam Armstrong came out well to deny John Owen a shot, while at the other end Bradford and Rhys Davies in particular were impeccable at the back for Town.
Bradford cleared George’s dangerous cross over his own crossbar to safety, but then Evans sent in some dangerous crosses for Aber, and then went close with another acrobatic volley from Owen’s testing ball in, with the Dias Stand agog.
Evans was again released down the right flank and looked certain to double the lead only for Armstrong to deny him, then at the other end Rhys Schwank found Owen, but once again his lob was saved by Jones.
Elliot Richards blasted over for Barry, Evan Press twice skewed efforts horribly wide from inside the box and Keenan Patten fired over in injury time, but Flint played the ball into the corner at the death of six minutes of injury time, and Aber held out for a hard earned clean sheet and a really significant victory.
Anthony Williams’ side had to work so hard for this win against a very decent Barry side, and unlike last season Town have started their home season with two very positive results to delight the home crowds.
Four points from their opening three matches has Aber in sixth place in the nascent JD Cymru Premier.