A brace from Sion Ewart was enough to see Bow Street to all three points as they defeated Llanuwchllyn 2-1 on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Ewart opened the scoring inside 10 minutes but Llanucwhllyn hit back in first-half injury time, with Will Owen finding the back of the net thanks to the work of Garmon Hafal.
The home side made a couple of early changes in the second half in a bid to pile on the pressure on Bow Street but it was the Magpies who would break the deadlock once more.
Ewart this time fizzed in a rocket of a free kick in the 73rd minute to secure the points in the Ardal North East.