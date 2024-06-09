BLAENAU Ffestiniog’s finest Sion Bradley has capped a fantastic season by winning the JD Cymru Premier player of the season award.
The JD Cymru Leagues presentations were held at the Mercure Hotel in Cardiff on Saturday night, with players and managers recognised for the standout performances.
Bradley’s consistently high quality displays have been rewarded with a move to full-timers and champions The New Saints.
But he left the Caernarfon Town fans with plenty of memories and experiences to look forward to as they qualified for European football for the first time in their history.
The 26-year-old who produced moments of magic and decisive contributions throughout his time at he Oval but moved up another level this past campaign including scoring a stunning winning goal for Cymru C against England C in March.
The manager of the season award went to his new boss, TNS manager Craig Harrison.
He is so used to winning league titles, but winning one in the way he did this season is truly unique.
Harrison managed his TNS team to an unbeaten league season; a season where they won an astonishing 30 games out of 32.
As well as winning the Nathaniel MG Cup, it will be a season that Harrison will remember for a long time.
The young player of the season accolade went to Brad Young who joined the Saints from Premier League side Aston Villa last summer.
He showed his quality throughout the campaign ending as the league top scorer with 22 goals this season.
The former Villain turned Saint has been electric, as TNS stormed to the Cymru Premier once again.
Bradley was also named in the team of the the year alongside team-mate Daniel Gosset and Bala goalkeeper Kelland Absalom.
The JD Cymru North player of the season was Flint Town United star Elliot Reeves.
A staggering 30 goals in 29 games has helped the Silkmen to a second-place finish and promotion, but Reeves put in so many memorable performances.
Four goals against Mold Alexandra, a hat-trick against Llanidloes Town, a last-minute winner in the league opener against Prestatyn Town, it’s been a great debut season at the Essity Stadium for the forward.
Hollywell’s Johnny Haseldin was the manager’s award after the Wellmen only dropped nine points all season, with their only defeat coming to Airbus in December.
They ended the season magnificently, as they won 18 of their final 19 games, to march their way to the title.
The young player accolade went to Denbigh Town’s Josh Lock, on loan from The New Saints.
He has played double the number of games that he did last year and has also doubled the number of league goals that he’s scored (10) to help Dewi Llion’s side to a sixth-place finish in their first season back in the JD Cymru North.