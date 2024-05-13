A SPECIAL moment was enjoyed at Hay St Marys on Friday evening as 17-year-old Steffan James entered the fray as a 74th minute substitute to join his dad Sion on the pitch for Penrhyncoch Reserves.
By that stage, the Roosters were 7-1 up after an impressive run out in their penultimate FAW Reserves League Central match.
Taylor Watts, Zac Davies and Courtney Perkins gave them a three-goal buffer at the break before Darren Horrigan pulled one back for the hosts seconds into the new half.
Watts and Davies both went on to complete their hat-tricks as the Roosters reasserted their authority.
Sion posted on X: “Played with and against some unbelievable players, but tonight i got to play with my boy. Proud dad.”
Remaining fixtures: 15 May - Caersws v Llanuwchllyn. 18 May - Penrhyncoch v Hay St Marys; Llandrindod v Dolgellau.