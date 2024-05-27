BLAENAU Ffestiniog’s finest Sion Bradley has announced that he is leaving Caernarfon Town.
The 26-year-old, who is believed to be set to sign for The New Saints, said: "Hardest decision I have had to make but after six seasons this was my last at Caernarfon Town.
"I want to thank everyone involved with this special club for the support I received since I signed and especially to the supporters who have been unbelievable to me since day one.
Caernarfon posted: “Everyone knows how much we all think of Sion and although we are disappointed to see him leave we also understand his reasons and wish him the best of luck in the future.
“Thank you for everything Sion, you have been great for us and a hero on and off the field. A very likeable and polite man and we will all miss you around the Oval.”