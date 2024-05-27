DOLGELLAU got a first win of the season under their belt on Saturday by defeating visitors Abergele in Division 1 of The North Wales League.
Asked to bat first on a damp, soft strip, Dolgellau totalled 159 in 42.1 overs before dismissing Abergele for 136 in the 31st over, for a 23 run success.
Morgan Yorke starred with the bat for the hosts, making 62 while Lafras Van Vuuren shined with the ball taking five for 41 in his nine overs.
Abergele skipper Lewis Tolond's decision to bowl first led to immediate success, as Tolond himself bowled Jack Williamson with the first ball of the match.
Opener Dave Jenkins and Lafras managed to survive the next 12 overs scoring 35, at which Lafras was excellently caught low down at slip by Dave Moulson off Gareth J Edwards, for 13.
Fourteen runs later it became 49 for 3, Jenkins bowled by Moulson for a patient 21 with two boundaries.
Sion Francis joined Morgan Yorke in the middle adding 44 for the 4th wicket, until Moulson had a second wicket, bowling Francis for 13, Yorke on 29 at the time.
The hosts then slipped from 112 for 4 to 119 for 7, three wickets tumbling without over exciting the scorer.
Jaco Oosthuzen was bowled by Ed Rooney who also had Jonathan Lloyd caught by Tolond, while skipper Jack Williams was caught by Luke Sellers off Rana Das.
Number 9, Richard Rees came to the crease to join Yorke who survived the carnage and reached an entertaining half century from 55 deliveries.
However after adding 15 runs with Rees, Yorke was unluckily run out going for a quick single, Lalmon Tv the successful fielder.
Yorke struck 2 sixes and 6 fours in his 62 as he kept his side in the match; 134 for 8. Rees was aided by Moc Llywelyn and Joel Eynon in scoring, as it turned out, another 25 valuable runs.
Llywelyn was stumped by Ben Garnett, Rooney's 3rd wicket and Eynon was bowled by the returning Tolond who had a wicket with his first and last ball of the innings, a rarity indeed.
Rees was undefeated on 16 when Dolgellau's innings closed on 159 with 2.5 overs of the 45 not bowled.
Rooney finished with 3 for 43 from his allowance of nine overs, Moulson 2 for 24 from 9 and Tolond 2 for 25 off 7.1 overs.
At the start of the innings there was a very good bowling stint by youngster Gareth J Edwards who only gave away 10 runs from his six overs and claimed the big wicket of Lafras.
Moulson and Tolond opened up for Abergele, advancing to 23 in 6 overs, before the loss of three wickets for three runs.
Lafras bowled Tolond and Jack Williams bowled Moulson with his first delivery.
Moulson hit a six and a four in his 20 out of the 26 on the board.
Williams took a 2nd wicket that of Lalmon, well caught at slip by Lafras.
Seasoned campaigners Garnett and Rooney set about restoring the damage for the visitors, having an alliance of 28 in 6 overs, that is until Lafras had a wicket with the first ball of his second spell, bowling Rooney for 15 with a sharply spinning delivery.
At 22 overs it stood at 95 for 7. Sellers was bowled by Lafras while Sebin Sebastion and Sam Painter both fell lbw to the same bowler.
Garnett was still there, seeing a 7th partner dismissed, Dave O'Neill well taken by the keeper Jenkins off leg spinner Jack Williamson to make it 114 for 8. Garnett and Gareth J Edwards moved it on to128, at which Garnett's vigil ended for 32 runs with four boundaries, a second catch for Lafras and 2nd wicket for Williamson.
The visitors were eventually all out for 136 in the 31st over, Edwards the last to go, for nine, caught Lafras in the only over bowled by Francis. Dolgellau winning by 23 runs.
Lafras with 5 for 41 from 9 overs was supported by Jack Williams 2 for 17, Jack Williamson 2 for 26 and Francis 1 for 6, as Dolgellau took 11 points and Abergele 4 points.
Saturday's match ball was sponsored by Ian and Hanneke, Plas Isa Guesthouse, Lion Street, Dolgellau.