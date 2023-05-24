Aberystwyth Town have retained local fan-favourite forward Steff Davies for the 2023/24 season.
First joining Town ahead of the 2020/21 season, headteacher Steff has amassed 59 appearances and eight goals in his three seasons in Black & Green - a number of those remaining long in the hearts and minds of the Green Army faithful well after the fact!
No more true is this than in the case of Steff's fourth minute diving header against Barry Town United on the final day of the 2021/22 season with both teams threatened by relegation.
Town went on to hold onto the 0-1 victory and assure safety - a feat repeated one year later, an effort to which Steff contributed once again.
A spate of injuries limited his involvement through last term's Phase 2 campaign - however his role as a leader was unwavering and his affinity for the club on show always.
He said: "I'm delighted to be signing back for the club. As a proud local player, I feel honoured to be representing the club.
"Last year was a battle from start to finish and I was thrilled that we managed to survive on the last day of the season.
"On a personal level, I had to fight against a number of injuries but always gave my all for the cause. I hope this season that I’ll be able to stay fit and help the club and team kick on.
"It will be another challenge this season but I’m looking forward to getting going. I know Taff is working on getting a few boys in who will hopefully help us build on last season.
"A big thank you to the fans who were and who have always been amazing to me on a personal level and more importantly to the team.
"We are going to need the Aber Town faithful more than ever this season. So make sure you get behind the team… we go again!" Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Steff is a leader both on and off the pitch who gives everything for the club and is passionate to see us do well. He's very experienced and players look up to him in the dressing room.
"You know what you're getting with Steff each time he puts the shirt on - a true warrior who will play through knocks and injuries to help the team.
"He's also been invaluable to me off the pitch last season and will be again this upcoming season."