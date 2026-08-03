BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United booked their place in the next round of the FAW Amateur Trophy thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner from substitute Scott Jones, who scored his first goal for the Magpies in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Coedpoeth.
The hosts made a perfect start at Wern Mynach when Joey Thomas converted a penalty after eight minutes. However, Coedpoeth responded strongly, witha couple of goals by Robert Reynolds.
Barmouth hit back just before half-time when 17-year-old Michael Horn reacted quickest after the goalkeeper spilled the ball, finishing from close range to level the scores. With penalties looming, Jones struck deep into stoppage time to send the Magpies through.
Elsewhere, Nefyn United enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon, progressing with a 3-0 victory over NFA. Zac Pike broke the deadlock just before half-time before Steffan Toplis doubled the advantage early in the second period. Prolific forward Tomi Evans wrapped up the win with a third goal 15 minutes from time.
Pwllheli also advanced after overturning an early deficit to beat Llanfairfechan Town 3-1 at the Rec. Jamie Haggas fired the visitors ahead, but two well-worked goals from Gethin Thomas turned the tie around before Osian Thomas sealed victory late on.
There was heartbreak for Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs, who were edged out on penalties by Llanidloes Town after a 1-1 draw. Sixteen-year-old Cion Evans scored Blaenau's goal.
Penrhyndeudraeth progressed in dramatic fashion, defeating Overton Recreation 5-3 in a shoot-out after goals from Elgan Jones and Cemlyn Holland earned a 2-2 draw.
Llanystumdwy also needed penalties to overcome Felinheli following a 1-1 draw, with Arwyn Jones cancelling out Iwan Owen's opener.
In the day's other ties involving local sides, Montgomery Town beat Machynlleth 3-0 thanks to goals from Thomas Evans and a Jack Williams brace, while Nantlle Vale suffered an 8-2 defeat away to Kinmel Bay.
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