Bersham II (97) lost to Bala (98-3) by 7 wkts
BALA continued their excellent league campaign with another dominant performance, securing a convincing seven-wicket victory away at Bersham and collecting another valuable 14 points.
After winning the toss, captain Jason Jones elected to field first, and the decision paid off immediately.
Bala’s bowlers were relentless from the opening over, reducing Bersham to 6-1 before continuing to apply pressure throughout the innings.
The standout performance came from Jack White, who produced a sensational spell of 3 wickets for just 1 run from 8 overs, including an incredible 7 maiden overs, completely strangling the Bersham batting line-up.
Caio Jones also impressed with 3 wickets for 16 runs, while Rubel Ahmed chipped in with 2 wickets, ensuring Bersham never recovered.
Bersham were eventually dismissed for 97 in just 23.3 overs.
Chasing a modest target, Bala lost a couple of early wickets but never looked in trouble.
White completed an outstanding all-round display with an unbeaten 45 from just 32 balls, striking 8 fours and a six to guide Bala home in style.
Rubel Ahmed added 18, while Karan Vasani remained unbeaten alongside White as Bala reached 98/3 in only 17.1 overs.
Another disciplined bowling display, followed by a composed chase, keeps Bala firmly in the hunt as the season enters its decisive stages.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.