DOLGELLAU suffered a second defeat in a row on the road and bowed out of the FAW Amateur Trophy as a consequence.
It was a tough pill for Dol to swallow but hosts Llanrhaeadar ym Mochnant deserved it on the day with a commanding early performance which saw them take a two-goal lead through Billy Clarke and William France after just 12 minutes.
The visitors pulled one back through William Gruffydd early in the second half and they missed a glorious chance to equalise when Gerwyn Williams missed a penalty a couple of minutes later.
The outcome was in the balance with Dolgellau pushing to get back into it but Llan booked passage into the next round when Clarke bagged his brace on 72 minutes.
Tywyn Bryncrug are in the hat for the next round after they saw off fellow Central Wales League North outfit Waterloo Rovers 2-0 with first half goals by Ryan Dean and 17-year-old Jamie Pymm.
Llanuwchllyn won by the same margin after a stop-start encounter at CPD Boded with neither side able to get a grip on proceedings.
An untidy opening 45 minutes saw the Anglesey side create one decent chance with Llan not clinical enough after fashioning a number of openings following good play down the wings.
The second half wasn’t much better in terms of quality with Llan still shaping up as the likelier winner of the two.
It was still goalless when the tie entered the final 10 minutes but it finally fell in place for the visitors with Gwydion Roberts and substitute John Evans beating home keeper Richard Jones.
Pwllheli made light work of their trip to Llangoed & District with a 4-1 built on an impressive first half showing which produced goals by Guto Roberts (2) and Dafydd Roberts.
Mitchell Jones struck back for the islanders on the stroke of half time but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Iwan Roberts-Jones made it 4-1 early in the second half.
Llanystumdwy were blown away in the first half by Llanberis who put their stamp on the game with a couple of goals each by Peter Mansoor and Guto Llywelyn.
Tomos Williams pulled on back for the Parc Dwyfor side on the hour but there was no way back.
Nantlle Vale are through after a very tight affair at Conwy Borough which ended 2-1 to the visitors.
Harri Hughes’ goal was all that separated the two sides at the interval but the visitors were gifted a second when Samuel Jones netted atthe wrong end.
Conwy reduced the deficit through substitute Owen Bowden-Williams in the 80th minute to set up an interesting finale but the hosts’ chances were dealt a blow when Ethan Hill was given his marching orders for a second caution moments later.