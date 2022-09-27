FAW announces festival of creativity and culture to unite the red wall

Lleucu Siencyn, Director Arts Development, Arts Council of Wales said: “The Arts Council of Wales is delighted to be working in partnership with the FAW on this unique nationwide festival of the arts. Nothing quite like this has taken place in Wales before! This is a fantastic opportunity for the arts sector to be part of the celebrations across our communities, creating long-lasting links between culture and sport in a fun and accessible way. We are grateful to the Welsh Government and the good causes fund of the National Lottery for supporting this programme.”