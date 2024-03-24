THINGS are hotting up in the race for the FAW Reserves League Central title with new leaders Llanuwchllyn and Bow Street, who are well placed to challenge, both winning.
Bow Street Reserves showed great character to beat a strong Builth Wells outfit.
The Magpies didn’t play their best football of the season but two late goals swung the game their way after they found themselves trailing twice.
Taylor Bradley’s early goal was cancelled out by Joshua Crowl on 20 minutes but the visitors regained the lead through Blake Evans moments later.
The Bulls seemed to have the points in the bag but Lee Crumpler bagged a late brace to seal the win to stay three point behind Llanuwchllyn Reserves with a couple of games in hand.
The leaders had an easier than expected afternoon of it as they saw off visitors previous pacesetters Llanidloes Reserves 4-0.
The Daffs, who dropped to second as a consequence, two points behind but also with two games in hand, made a strong start and it seemed like it was going to be a tough task for Llan to pick up points.
Owain Williams scored twice against the run of play before the break and once Ifan Jones made it 3-0 early in the second half the hosts dominated with Jak Tyrer adding a fourth from the penalty spot.