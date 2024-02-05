PENRHYNCOCH Reserves suffered a tough afternoon, defeated 2-0 against Dolgellau Reserves at Cae Baker in the FAW Reserves Central League on Saturday.
The visitors surged ahead on 11 minutes with an excellent first competitive senior goal by Lewis Burgess and then kept their discipline well to keep the hosts at bay in the first half.
Penrhyncoch produced a strong response in the second stanza and Dolgellau had to show grit and character with Darren Andrews outstanding in goal.
The result was in the balance but was put beyond doubt when Jack Thomas rounded the keeper and coolly slotted home from a long range Reece Skelton assist.
Builth Wells Reserves fired six goals without reply against visitors Llandrindod Wells Reserves to notch their first win of the campaign with goals by Blake Evans, Owain Corbett, an own goal and a hat-trick by man of the match Bradley Rollinson.