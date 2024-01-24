Porthmadog Reserves suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat against Denbigh Town Reserves at Central Park in the FAW Reserves North Tier 1-2 on Saturday, the only positive note to take away from proceedings the two goals scored by Deion Hughes.
Teenager Aled Rees-Williams was their chief tormentor with a first-half hat-trick.
Leader The New Saints Reserves made it 11 wins in 13 outings with a comfortable 6-1 win against visitors Gresford after falling behind to an early goal by James Reynolds.
It took until the second half for TNS to get going, and they did it in style, with strikes by Joel Gardner (4) , Jack Airlie and Gregory Draper.
Chirk AAA beat Mold Alexandra 3-1 in the other match played with goals by Brandon Edwards, Brad Pearce and Matthew Cooke after the hosts had taken an early lead through Stephen Price.
In North Tier 3, league leaders Nantlle Vale Reserves had a comfortable afternoon’s work at Llay Welfare where they ran out 5-0 winners thanks to Cian Dafydd, Aaron Griffiths (2) and Llion Griffiths (2).