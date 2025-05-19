FELINFACH were held to a 3-3 draw at Llanboidy in their penultimate Costcutter Ceredigion League Divison One fixture on Saturday.
They host St Dogmaels in their last game of the season on Tuesday, 20 May, and head to the match in high spirits after planning permission was granted for improvements to Cae Chwarae Felinfach, which will mean that supporters will finally be able to see the other side of the pitch!
The Ceredigion League Cup winners posted on their social channels on Friday: “This wouldn't have been possible without the fantastic support of the community as well as the key individuals and organisations for helping us over what we hope will be the last hump.
“Huge thanks to Morgan & Flynn Architectural Services, our expert Sports Surface Consultant Andy McLoed, and Gwennan Jenkins of JMS Planning & Development Ltd for her assistance with community consultation.
“We'd also like to thank Ceris Jones, our local councillor, along with Ceredigion Council for their support throughout. Get ready for a better view and even better sports facilities.”
The club will be releasing more information on latest developments soon.
Cameron Miles was the star man for Felin with a hat-trick on Saturday, but his side were denied the three points after Gethin Scourfield scored an equaliser in the closing stages.
Scourfield and Jame Blewitt netted the hosts’ other goals in the first half after Miles had given Felin an early lead.
In Division Three, Crymych Reserves won by the odd goal in five at Crannog Reserves to bring the curtain down on the league campaign.
Llew John, Owain Evans and Guto Edwards scored for the visitors with James Collins and Lewis Chabert replying for Crannog.
Crymych finished second from bottom in the table but will take heart after winning their last three games.