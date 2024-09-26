GETHIN Thomas was named the national winner of the prestigious Community Coach of the Year Award at the 2024 FAW & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards ceremony, held at the Cardiff St David’s Hotel on Friday.
The awards recognise and celebrate the tireless and incredible work of grassroots football heroes who make football possible by consistently supporting their communities by going above and beyond.
Thomas has made a remarkable impact on junior football at Felinfach and his former club Ffostrasol.
He coaches the U6s and U8s and is truly dedicated to Felinfach FC, and his impact extends beyond just coaching; as vice chairman and committee member, he ensures smooth operations and actively participates in refereeing and linesman duties.
His passion shines through in the annual junior football festival, where he promotes active lifestyles among children.
For the past decade, he has been a cornerstone of the South Ceredigion Junior League committee, serving as vice chairman for seven years.
His commitment to coaching junior league teams at the CWFA area festival underscores his dedication to nurturing young talent and fostering a love for the game in his community.
He collected his award from Welsh football legend and McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Matt Jones who siad: “My career would not have been possible without volunteers like Gethin Thomas who dedicate their time and effort to nurturing and expanding grassroots football within their community.
“Gethin truly embodies the lifeblood of the grassroots game.
“Gethin truly is a testament to his community and an inspiration to those looking to get involved in the grassroots game.
“The FAW & McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are a special occasion and a chance to show how grateful we are for the hours of dedication volunteers put into make our game possible.”
Aberystwyth McDonald’s Franchisee Ralph Parker who is an avid supporter of grassroots football in Central Wales added: “Gethin is a shining example of what it means to go the extra mile to make a difference in your community.
“Gethin’s work is truly commendable and has made a huge impact.”
McDonald’s is the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK, having celebrated Grassroots Heroes at the Grassroots Football Awards for 20 years.
In addition to championing local grassroots heroes, McDonald’s Fun Football has provided over 500,000 children aged 5-11 with free football coaching since 2022. The programme is committed to providing 1 million children with access to free football coaching by 2026.
For further information on McDonald’s involvement in grassroots football and to find out how your club could benefit visitwww.mcdonalds.co.uk/football