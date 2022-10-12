Ffostrasol keep the heat on Ceredigion League pacesetters Felinfach
FFOSTRASOL kept the pressure on Costutter Ceredigion League early Division One leaders Felinfach with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Cardigan Town on Saturday.
The visitors were two goals to the good at the break thanks to Steffan Evans from the spot and Tomos Rogers.
Two goals in three minutes by Jordan Griffiths saw Cardigan level by the 56th minute but Evans, with his second of the afternoon, put Ffos back ahead a moment later, a lead which they held on to.
Bargod Rangers beat visitors Llanboidy 2-0 with goals by David Reynolds and Matthew Evans while Llechryd were 2-1 winners at Crymych.
Dylan Davies gave the visitors the lead on 12 minutes before Ross McDonald levelled before the break.
Crymych went down to 10 men on 78 minutes after Tomos Morgan Davies picked up a second yellow card and Llechryd made them pay with the winning goal moments later.
In Division Two, rampant New Quay ran St Dogmaels Reserves ragged with 12 goals including a double hat-trick for Williams Davies, a hat-trick for Oliver Edwards, Jac Crompton (2) and Steffan Williams.
Aberporth beat Crannog Reserves 4-0 with goals by Michael King, Matthew Smith, John Midgley and substitute Dewi Day.
Ffostrasol Reserves beat Aberaeron Reserves 3-1 after Mark Bowen, from the spot, and Ioan Evans had given the hosts a solid lead at the break.
Joshua Thompson gave Aeron a lifeline on 49 minutes but Evans made sure of the points with his second of the afternoon in the closing stages.
In Division Three, Llechryd Reserves beat Llandysyl Rovers 4-1 with goals by Joe Hills, Oliver Morgan, Max Evans and Jan Dirda, Matthew Newbold replying.
Llanboidy Reserves beat Maesglas Reserves 3-0 with goals by Christopher Bowen and Dion Morgan and Felinfach Reserves beat their Bargod Rangers counterparts 2-1 thanks to Rhodri Thomas and Gareth Pierce, Gethin Rees with the goal for Rangers.
