THE iconic Sarn Helen Hill Race is probably one of the oldest races on the running calendar, dating back to 1979 and aptly named after the old Roman Road.
The route showcases the local stunning landscape highlighted by the Cambrian Hills.
Weather conditions were much kinder than last year, dry with a slight breeze. 62 runners took on this challenging race with 27 from Sarn Helen.
First home was Dylan Davies in a superb time of 2:02:48 closely followed by this year’s male captain Dan Hooper who was 1st M50 in 2:03:49.
Simon Hall 3rd M40 2:05:45, Wyn Thomas 1st M40 2:07:43, Rhodri Williams 3rd OM with a 29 minute PB in 2:08:33, Glyn Price 3rd M50 2:14.30, Matthew Clarke 2:17:40, Teifion Davies 2:19:46, George Eadon 2:20:43, Steven Holmes 2:20:57, Wyn Evans 2:21:11, Arwyn Davies 2:22:08, Kevin Jones 2:24:04, Sophia Barker 2nd Female and 1st OF, 2:24:07,, Carwyn Davies 2:25:53, Dee Jolly 2nd F35 2:27:51, Eleri Rivers 2nd F45 2:29:05, Geth Ap Phylip 2.37:06, Alix Arndt 2:40:58, Keith Evans 2:43:12, Mitch Redwin 2:56:05, Pam Carter 3:09:57, Eric Rees 3:11:56, John McDonagh 3:29:47, Jane Holmes 3:30:38, Richard Marks 3:41:34 and Sarah Puetz 3:41:34.
Six teams participated in The Relay Team race and the winners were Geth Ap Phyllip, Sara Wyn and Layla Omar-Davies.
The junior runners competed in the 800m distance with a great turnout from Sarn Helen.
First home was Elis Herrick in 4:04, Jacob Hall 3rd 4:13, Emlyn Tansley 4:18, Guto Howells 4:31, Aron Russell 4:32, Mabli Lewis 4:44, Hawys Gruffudd 4:53, Alaw Freeman 5:04, Moc Howells 5:06 whils Molly Rose, Efa Russell, Oleanna Cousinne, Jacob Smith Osian O’Connor and Melody Cooley all ran well.
In the secondary school 1,500m category Osian Jones was 2nd in 8:49, Ben Hall 3rd 9:01, Ellie Tansley 1st girl 9:09 and Esther Jones 2nd girl 10.15.
The Abercych 10K is a reasonably fast and flat course, an out and back race along scenic country lanes.
There was excellent representation from Sarn Helen with great results.
Ollie George was 3rd male overall in a superb time of 34:49, Rhodri Williams 37:30, Simon Hall 3rd M40 in 38:59, Mike Davies 2nd M50 in 39:40, Geth Ap Phyllip 41:43, Kevin Jones 43:01, Eleri Rivers 2nd Female and 1st F45, Lou Summers 1st F55 43:49, Nicola Williams 2nd OF 43:55, Sophia Barker 3rd OF 44:07, Ian Williams 46:10, Ioan Lloyd 47:00, Richard Marks 3rd M60 47:04, Matt Britall 48:45, Sian Roberts-Jones 2nd F45 49:35, Russel White 52:55, Sarah Puetz 59:32 and Jane Holmes 1:01:12.
The first race of the SSAFA Cardiff 5K Road Race Series has taken place, a series of 5K races to raise funds for SSAFA South East Wales.
Dylan Lewis was the sole representative for Sarn Helen and had a stunning race in a time of 16:47.
The Crocodile 8.8 mile race is hosted by Wye Valley Runners, a challenging course of steep climbs with sharp descents ran on tarred paths and wooded trails.
The Summers family had outstanding runs, Polly Summers was 1st Female in a superb time of 1:07:14, closely followed by her brother Joe in 1:07:39. Mum Lou Summers consistent as ever was 2nd F55 in 1:20:00.
Congratulations to Sarn Helen junior runner Ellie Tansley on her outstanding performances at the Ceredigion Secondary Schools Area Athletics Championships. Ellie was 1st in the high jump and 1,500m and 4th in the 200m in her age category.