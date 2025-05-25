TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular rally co-driver from Carmarthen who lost his life at the Jim Clark Rally in the Scottish Borders on Saturday morning.
Dai Roberts, 39, died at the scene near Duns with driver, Newcatle Emlyn’s James Williams, 27, taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries according to Police Scotland.
The remainder of the closed-road event was cancelled as was the Reivers Rally, which was scheduled for Sunday.
James Williams Rallying posted later in the day: “It is with a heavy heart, we have to share this sad news this afternoon.
“The motorsport community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our beloved Dai Roberts - who lost his life in an incident at the Jim Clark Rally on Saturday 24 May 2025.
“James has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Roberts family at this difficult time.
“We will provide updates as and when we have them. Please respect the privacy of the families and team at this time.”
Motorsport UK has "initiated a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident" and will work closely with event organisers and the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club.
Lampeter driver Meirion Evans said: “24 hours ago we geared up to go and fight for the win on the last day of the Jim Clark Rally. I’ve raced James and Dai before and knew they would give everything. But a few hours later, none of this mattered.
“It’s hard to know what to say, something like this hits hard and it still feels a bit numb. But there aren’t many like Dai. A proper co-driver, driver, decent footballer, all round competitor and one of the most determined and strong people I have ever come across.
“My thoughts go out to the entire Roberts family and to James, Mark and the whole JWR team.
“I would also like to wish James a speedy recovery.”
Machynlleth’s Osian Pryce said: “So difficult to accept that Dai is no longer with us.
“So many people, like me, thought very highly of Dai. He was a devoted family man, a top co driver and a good mate.
“I was lucky to meet Dai early on in my rally days where he co drove for me on a couple of occasions.
“I got my first class win with him and boy did he make me work for it.
“He had the special skill to get the best out of someone. There’s so many stories that I’ll never forget, from inside and outside of the car.
“What made Dai different was the fact that he always looked out for you, offered advice, even if he was competing against you. A genuine character that I will miss a lot.
“I’m privileged to have spent so many hours in Dai’s company, they are all moments to cherish.
“Sending my condolences to Mike, Louise, the kids and all his family. You have all our support throughout this difficult time.
“James, wishing you a speedy recovery mate. We are all here for you and your family to support you through all of this too.
“Sending my support to the guys and girls who were first on scene yesterday as well.”