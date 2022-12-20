Aberystwyth Town Women Q&A with Amy Jenkins
First in the hot seat is Amy Jenkins. Queen of the Twitter takeover, with a nice line in sizzling set pieces, find out what makes her angry, what you’ll likely find on her Spotify Wrapped, and who she most admires.
When were you happiest?
That moment when Gareth Bale’s free kick went in against England in the 2016 Euros. The scenes!
What is your greatest fear?
Drowning.
What is your earliest memory?
My nan’s pasta sauce (Italians do everything the best).
Name your two favourite-ever footballers (one male, one female).
Thierry Henry and Kim Little (I’m not even an Arsenal fan).
Which living person do you most admire, and why?
Cliche as it is but my dad. He’s one of the reasons I started playing football. He’s a warrior and he’s going through a pretty hard battle at the moment. I’m so proud of him.
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
Sometimes I get too angry at refs.
Where would you like to live?
Aber forever and always!
What makes you unhappy?
Those little black bits on the pitch on 3G that I find literally everywhere.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
‘You’re having a laugh!’
Cat or dog?
Both.
To whom would you most like to say sorry?
Sorry to everyone I have ever forced to listen to Paramore (best band in the world).
Who is your best friend in football?
Hmmm, hard question. All the girls are legends but right now I would most probably say big dog Becs [Rebecca Mathias] (but only when she gets on the bus to away matches with the rest of the squad!). All time, I would say two of the girls I used to play football in university with: Siân and Holly. They supported me through my bad injury.
Where would you most like to be right now?
Don’t care as long as it’s warm!
Tell us a secret.
Not really a secret but I’m ambidextrous
Feature by ATWFC
https://www.atfc.org.uk/home/aber-town-women-qa-amy-jenkins