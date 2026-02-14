Friday, 20 February
Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy: Llanrwst United v Bangor 1876
JD Cymru Premier Championship: THS v Caernarfon Town
JD Cymru North: Buckley Town v Holywell Town; Gresford Athletic v Flint Mountain; Llandudno v Denbigh Town; Newtown v Guilsfield; Ruthin Town v Airbus UK Broughton
JD Cymru South: Ammanford v Cambrian United; Newport City v Llantwit Major; Trefelin BGC v Ynyshir Albions; Afan Liso v Trethomas Bluebirds
Central Wales North: Welshpool Town v Forden United; Berriew v Waterloo Rovers
Saturday, 21 February
JD Cymru Premier Championship: Barry Town v Connah’s Quay Nomads; Colwyn Bay v Penybont
JD Cymru Premier Conference: Briton Ferry Llansawel v Bala Town; Flint Town v Cardiff Met
JD Cymru North: Caersws v Penrhyncoch; Holyhead Hotspur v Brickfield Rangers; Mold Alexandra v Rhyl 1879
JD Cymru South: Caerau Ely v Carmarthen Town; Pomtypridd United v Baglan Dragons; Treowen Stars v Cardiff Draconians; Cwmbran Celtic v Aberystwyth Town
Ardal North East: Bow Street v Cefn Albion; Builth Wells v Rhos Aelwyd; Corwen v Radnor Valley; Llandrindod Wells v Llanuwchllyn; Llanfair United v Kerry; Llangollen Town v Dolgellau Athletic; Llanrhaeadr v Knighton Town; Penycae v Lex XI
Adral North West: Felinheli v Trearddur Bay; Bethesda Athletic v St Asaph City; NFA v Llay Welfare; Porthmadog v Mynydd Isa
Costcutter Ceredigion League, Division One: Crannog v St Dogmaels; Crymych v Cardigan Town; Llechryd v Maesglas; Llanboidy v Llandysul. Division Two: Aberporth v Tregaron Turfs Reserves; Maesglas Reserves v Llechryd Reserves. Division Three: Cardigan Town Reserves v Llanboidy Reserves; Felinfach 3rds v Crannog Reserves; Pencader United Reserves v Dewi Stars
Costcutter Ceredigion League South Cards Cup: Ffostrasol Reserves v Bargod Rangers; New Quay v Lampeter Town Reserves; St Dogmaels Reserves v Felinfach Reserves
CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup: Felinfach v Bishops Castle Town; Felinfach v Dolgellau Reserves
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Ceidwaid Aberystwyth v Corris United; Llanilar Reserves v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves; Talybont v Llanon; Penparcau v Borth United
North Wales Coast West Premier: Mynydd Llandegai v Llanystumdwy; Bontnewydd v Penrhyndeudraeth; Gwalchmai v Nefyn United; Nantlle Vale v Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs; Llenerch-y-Medd v Taylsarn Celts
North Wales Coast West Division One: Caernarfon Borough v Cefni; Holyhead Town v Aberffraw; Llanfairpwll v Gaerwen; Deiniolen v Mountain Rangers; Bethesda Rovers v Llangoed & District
MMP Central Wales North: Bishops Castle Town v Tywyn Bryncrug; Dolgellau Reserves v Montgomery Town; Llanfyllin Town v Dyffryn Banw; Four Crosses v Carno; Llansantffraid v Abermule
MMP Central Wales South: Bont v Llanilar; Lampeter Town v Bow Street Reserves; Aberystwyth Town Development v Rhayader Town; Kerry Reserves v Machynlleth; Penrhyncoch Reserves v Llanidloes Town; Tregaron Turfs v Ffostrasol
Sunday, 22 February
Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League: Aberystwyth University Women v Bont Ladies
Central Wales North Ladies League: Berriew Women Development v Tregaron Turfs Ladies; Llanidloes Town Ladies v Welshpool Town Women
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.