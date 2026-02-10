THE North Wales Coast West Premier Division title race is hotting up after the top three secured comfortable wins over the weekend.
Leaders Menai Bridge Tigers saw off Penrhyndeudraeth 4-2 on Friday evening but Nantlle Vale and Nefyn United piled the pressure on with their own high-scoring victories the following day.
The Tigers are eight points clear of the chasing pack but the Dyffryn Nantlle side has four games in hand while Nefyn have three.
Menai Bridge set the tone for the weekend with a solid win against Penrhyndeudraeth but the Cocklemen pushed them all the way.
Matthew Jones gave the islanders the lead on 21 minutes but visitors, who have played little competitive football of late, hit back through Gwion Davies.
The Tigers roared again when John Littlemore restored their lead on the stroke of half time and they gave themselves some breathing space when Cameron Barry made it 3-1 on the hour.
Penrhyndeudraeth didn’t let their heads drop and gave themselves a lifeline when Reece Evans reduced the deficit with three minutes of the 90 to go.
But hopes of a comeback were dashed when Kaine Bentley netted the hosts’ decisive fourth goal in stoppage time.
Nantlle enjoyed a more straightforward encounter when they hosted Llanerch-y-Medd on Saturday.
The Maes Dulyn side bossed proceedings form the opening whistle and at no point did the visitors, who are second from the bottom of the table, look like they could win their first league game of the season.
Ashley Owen set the home side on their way after 10 minutes with his 16th league goal of the campaign to take him to within two of the division’s top scorer, the Tigers’ Jamie McDaid.
Luke Phillips doubled their rally eight minutes later and they were cruising when Alex Kalafusz added a third on the half hour.
Kalafusz netted his second of the afternoon on 52 minutes and the hosts kept pressing in an effort to boost their goal difference which could come into play come the end of the season.
Carter Davies made it 5-0 on 67 minutes with Llion Griffiths firing in number six as the match entered its closing stages.
Credit to the visitors, they kept going and were rewarded with a late consolation goal by Tomos Hughes.
Steffan Toplis notched his second hat-trick in four games for Nefyn United since making the switch from Pwllheli as the Penwaig ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against Talysarn Celts at Cae’r Delyn.
The 25-year-old opened his account on 10 minutes and doubled his tally eight minutes later, both goals created by Tomi Evans.
Jake Jones then set Toplis up for this third goal of the afternoon, his ninth in Nefyn colours in a month.
16-year-old Deio Jones made it 4-0 early in the second half but the Celts dug deep to keep them out for the rest of the match.
Llanystumdwy beat Llanberis 3-1 in the other match played.
Albert Nosakhare and Arwyn Jones gave the Eifionydd side the early initiative with strikes inside 10 minutes before the Darans pulled one back through Guto Jones on 38 minutes.
Arwyn Jones bagged his brace on 70 minutes to seal the points for Stuart Rogers side to consolidate their position in fifth spot in the table.
Blaenau Ffestiniog’s match at Boded fell foul to the weather.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.