BOW Street Football Club will be staging its 22nd annual junior festival on the weekend of 11-12 July.
Since the inaugural festival in 2003, the event has continuously and rapidly grown in to one of the most prestigious and successful in the whole of Wales.
The Magpies are delighted that the festival is again being sponsored by Castell Howell Foods. The company is firmly established as one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers and is sponsoring this extremely popular event for the sixth year.
The tournament is organised by the Ardal North Tier 3 League club, and games take place on 12 different pitches at the club’s Cae Piod ground.
The festival always attracts an excellent number of entries with over approximately 130 teams applying to participate in the nine different categories.
Teams from as far as Gwynedd and Cardiff will participate on the two days. The age categories taking place on Saturday, 11 July are under 6s, under 7s, under 9s and under 11s while the under 13s and 15s compete the following day.
Also, will be four specific all-girls’ categories, which will take place on Sunday at under 9s, under 11s, under 13s and under 15s.
Tournament organiser Amlyn Ifans said: “Again, this year promises to a very successful event and work is well underway with the organising committee meeting on a regular basis.
“I would advise all interested to apply promptly as most categories fill up very quickly. We look forward to an enjoyable two-day festival, and it is marvellous that a small village community club continues to facilitate such a prestigious event.
“We are very proud that this tournament continues to go from strength to strength, and we are very grateful to the clubs from all over Wales who continue to support us.
“Bow Street FC are absolutely delighted to have Brian Jones and Castell Howell Foods once again on board as our tournament sponsors.
“Castell Howell is well known for their commitment to community activities especially junior sport, and we appreciate the faith they have shown in us by agreeing to become our partners.
“Brian Jones is a hugely respected figure in Welsh life, and it is obvious he has a huge passion for supporting youngsters playing all sports and taking part in community-based activities.”
One of the original organisers from 2003, Allan ‘Baba’ Evans, said: “I am so chuffed at the way this event has developed since we started it in 2003.
“I am so proud of the way that the whole club and the community always embrace the annual tournament. I would never have believed that it would continue for so long and indeed, grow and evolve each year.”
