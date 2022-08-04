Football group offers free sessions for children
Thursday 4th August 2022 12:15 pm
The children’s kickabout (Jumpers for Goalposts )
A football group based in Ceredigion is aiming is to give people the opportunity to play, take part and enjoy playing the game.
Jumpers for Goalposts is a five-a-side up to 11-a-side football team. They just want people to be out playing football and arrange kickabouts that anyone can join and also play matches and tournaments.
The women’s kickabout on Monday evening (Jumpers for Goalposts )
Mental Health Football in Wales Network members, the group started in June last year and at the moment they put on a weekly kickabout for women of all abilities, and weekly open kickabout for all abilities.
They are putting on free weekly hour session for children aged 6-11 at Min Y Ddol, Penparcau this summer.
Check out their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/JumpersforGoalpostsFootball/
