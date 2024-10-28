Local football league results for Saturday, October 26 are as follows:
Central Wales League - South: Aberystwyth Univ 2 v 1 Hay St Mary’s; Bont 3 v 1 Caersws Development; Ffostrasol 3 v 5 Penparcau; Llanilar 2 v 2 Builth Wells Reserves; Penybont United 2 v Tregaron Turfs.
Cambrian Tyres League: Borth Utd 3 v 1 Rhayader Reserves; Padarn Utd 5 v 0 Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves; Talybont 3 v 0 Llanilar Reserves.
Ardal League North West: Connahs Quay Town 3 v 2 NFA FC; Corwen 4 v 3 Trearddur Bay; Holyhead Hotspure 2 v 0 St Asaph City; Llannefydd 1 v 2 Pwllweli; Llanrwst Utd 3 v 2 Y Felinheli; Menai Bridge Tigers 1 v 2 Conwy Borough; Nantlle Vale 0 v 2 Llangefni Town; Porthmadog 2 v 1 CPD Rhyl 1879.
In the Ceredigion Costcutter League, 3 important points against Crymych on Saturday put Dewi Stars a point clear at the top of the league.
Ryan Busby and Rhodri Gwynne netted from close range in the first half, taking the Stars into the break with a 2-1 lead. A brilliant start to the second half saw Bryn Jones net within the first couple of minutes, with Steff Owens lobbing the keeper to score Stars’ 4th goal, securing the 3 points for the Stars.